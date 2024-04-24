MP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12 results soon, get link

MP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board 12th Result 2024 at 4 pm on April 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Madhya Pradesh Class 12 board examination in the state can check MPBSE 12th results on the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in and also on mpbse.nic.in. ...Read More

MP 12th result 2024 will also be available to appeared candidates on HT Portal Education page. The link for the same is given below for candidates to register to get SMS alert when results are announced.

Madhya Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10, 12 board examination this year. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check, and more.