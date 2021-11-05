Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Exams 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 12
MP Board Exams 2022 dates have been released. MPBSE Class 10, 12 exams will begin from February 12, 2022. 
MP Board Exams 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 12(HT File/Representative image)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will conduct MP Board Exams 2022 from February 12, 2021. The MP Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will begin from February 12, 2022 onwards. 

The theory exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on February 12 and will end on March 20, 2022 and the practical exams for Class 10, 12 will be conducted till March 31, 2022. 

The School Department of Madhya Pradesh has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022.”

The Madhya Pradesh Board had revised the marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 both theory and practical exams for 2022. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. 

