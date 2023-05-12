The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will tentatively announce the MPBSE 10th and 12th results on May 25, 2023, said Board PRO Mukesh Malviya to HT Digital. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 10 and 12 can check the results on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. MP Board Result 2023 Date: MPBSE 10th, 12th results tentatively on May 25(HT File)

The Class 10, 12 board exam in the state was conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The examination duration was for 3 hours from 9 am to 12 noon. The Class 12 board examination started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

Around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examinations in the state this year. The results, pass percentage, and topper's names are expected to be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board.

In 2022, the MP Board results were announced on April 29. The Class 12 pass percentage was 72.72 percent for regular candidates and 32.90 percent for private candidates. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 59.54 per cent.