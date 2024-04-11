MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 5th, 8th results awaited on mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce its board exam results soon. MP board 5th and 8th results will be announced first and 10th and 12th results will be declared after that. Once declared, students can check MP board 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th results on the following websites using roll number and application number:...Read More

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in.

In 2023, the MPBSE released Class 5th and 8th results on May 15. The overall pass percentage was 82.27 per cent for Class 5 and 76.09 per cent for Class 8. In Class 5,11,79,883 candidates wrote the exam and 9,70,701 passed. In Class 8, a total of 10,66,405 students appeared and 8,11, 433 passed. Class 10th and 12th results were out on May 25. In Class 10, the pass percentage was 63.2 per cent and it was 55.28 per cent in Class 12. A total of 8,15,364 Class 10 candidates wrote the final exam and 5,15,955 passed. In Class 12th, 7,27,044 candidates appeared and 4,01,366 passed.

This year, the MP board 10th exam was from February 5 to February 28, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5. Around 16 lakh candidates were eligible for the two exams.

Follow this live blog for MP board class 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th result date and time, link and other updates and other updates.