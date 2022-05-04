MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 registration begins today

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has started the registration process for MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022 on May 4, 2022. The registration process for both Class 10 and Class 12 have started today on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The last date to register for supplementary examination to be conducted by MP Board is till May 21, 2022.

The MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary examination for all subjects will be conducted on single day on June 20, 2022 in the state whereas MPBSE Class 10 supplementary examination for all subjects will be conducted from June 21 to June 30, 2022.

The MP Board Higher Secondary (second chance) examination will be conducted from June 21 to June 27, 2022. All the examinations for Class 10, 12 will be conducted in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon on all days. The complete exam schedule is given in the <strong>official notice available here</strong>.

Students who want to appear for supplementary examination for Class 10, 12 will have to pay ₹350/- as application fees for each subject and ₹25/- for KIOSK operation. The application fees will have to be paid through online mode. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of MPBSE.