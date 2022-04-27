MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check MP Board results on Mobile phone
- The MPBSE class 10th and 12th result will be available on the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the release date of exam results for classes 10 and 12. The result will be announced at 1 p.m. on April 29. Candidates can check their results through the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. The applications are available on the google play store.
The results will be also available on the MP Board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The exams were held from February 18 to March 20.
MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check through Mobile Apps
Look for the Google Play store in your phone
Search for the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App
Install the application
Look for the result link
Click on know your result
key in your credentials and log in
your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the result
Take print out for future reference.
candidates can also check the result through the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the result.
How to check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022
Go to the official website, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.
Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link displayed on the home page.
Key in your credentials and log in
Your result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take print out for future reference.
