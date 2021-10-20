Home / Education / Board Exams / MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
board exams

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check their result through the direct link given below. 
MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(PTI/File)
MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(PTI/File)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has declared MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 on October 20, 2021. The Board declared the Class 12 HSC supplementary result at 1 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of MAH Result on mahresult.nic.in. 

Candidates who have not passed in any of the one subject in their Class 12 board exams conducted by the state board were eligible to appear for the exam. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Mah Result on mahresult.nic.in.
  • Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 supply exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021 in the state. The Board result for Class 12 was declared on August 3 and the overall pass percentage was 99.63%. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msbshse board msbshse maharashtra 12th supplementary result + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out