Nagaland HSSLC exams begin today across 68 examination centres, close to 18,000 students appearing in examination

The Nagaland Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 board examinations 2024 began today. The examination started at 9 AM across 68 examination centres with English and concluded at 12 PM. Nagaland (HSSLC) examinations 2024 began today across 68 exam centres. (Representative Image)

The HSSLC examination, scheduled to be held till March 6, will be held in various subjects of humanities, commerce, and science streams in a single shift.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Notably, a total of 17,911 candidates are appearing for the HSSLC exams this year.

Also read: Over 60,000 students appearing in Class 10 & 12 board exams this year in Nagaland, claim officials

Worth mentioning here, that the NBSE Class 10 board exam is also scheduled to begin tomorrow (February 13).

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to X where he wished the students and wrote, “My best wishes to the 22,136 students for HSLC and 17,911 students for HSSLC, who will be taking their exams under @nbsenagaland. I urge you all to study hard, stay focussed, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success.”