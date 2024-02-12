 Nagaland Class 12 board exams begin today, day one starts with English - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Nagaland HSSLC exams begin today across 68 examination centres, close to 18,000 students appearing in examination

Nagaland HSSLC exams begin today across 68 examination centres, close to 18,000 students appearing in examination

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 12, 2024 01:39 PM IST

The NBSE began the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations across 68 exam centres from today. Day one commenced with English.

The Nagaland Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 board examinations 2024 began today. The examination started at 9 AM across 68 examination centres with English and concluded at 12 PM.

Nagaland (HSSLC) examinations 2024 began today across 68 exam centres. (Representative Image)
Nagaland (HSSLC) examinations 2024 began today across 68 exam centres. (Representative Image)

The HSSLC examination, scheduled to be held till March 6, will be held in various subjects of humanities, commerce, and science streams in a single shift.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Notably, a total of 17,911 candidates are appearing for the HSSLC exams this year.

Also read: Over 60,000 students appearing in Class 10 & 12 board exams this year in Nagaland, claim officials

Worth mentioning here, that the NBSE Class 10 board exam is also scheduled to begin tomorrow (February 13).

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to X where he wished the students and wrote, “My best wishes to the 22,136 students for HSLC and 17,911 students for HSSLC, who will be taking their exams under @nbsenagaland. I urge you all to study hard, stay focussed, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success.”

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On