Nagaland HSSLC exams begin today across 68 examination centres, close to 18,000 students appearing in examination

The NBSE began the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations across 68 exam centres from today. Day one commenced with English.
The Nagaland Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 board examinations 2024 began today. The examination started at 9 AM across 68 examination centres with English and concluded at 12 PM.
The HSSLC examination, scheduled to be held till March 6, will be held in various subjects of humanities, commerce, and science streams in a single shift.
Notably, a total of 17,911 candidates are appearing for the HSSLC exams this year.
Worth mentioning here, that the NBSE Class 10 board exam is also scheduled to begin tomorrow (February 13).
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to X where he wished the students and wrote, “My best wishes to the 22,136 students for HSLC and 17,911 students for HSSLC, who will be taking their exams under @nbsenagaland. I urge you all to study hard, stay focussed, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success.”