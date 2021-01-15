NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here's how to download
- National Institute of Open Schooling on Friday released class 10th, 12th admit card for January/February 2021 exams. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download their admit card from the official website at nios.ac.in.
National Institute of Open Schooling on Friday released class 10th, 12th admit card for January/February 2021 exams. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download their admit card from the official website at nios.ac.in.
Earlier, NIOS has released the admit card for its practical exam last week.
According to the datesheet, NIOS 10th, 12th exams will be held from January 22 to February 15. Practical exams will be held from January 14 to 25.
Direct link to download NIOS admit card:
https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket
How to download NIOS Admit Card 2021:
Visit the official website of NIOS - nios.ac.in.
Click on NIOS Admit Card 2021 link given on the home page.
A new page will appear
Key in your login details.
Download and take its print out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board 12th intermediate admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow
- BSEB Class 12th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Saturday release the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here's how to download
- National Institute of Open Schooling on Friday released class 10th, 12th admit card for January/February 2021 exams. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download their admit card from the official website at nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18
- Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Odisha Board exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give question bank to students taking board exams: Parliamentary panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board: 51.13 lakh students enrol in Class 9, Class 11 across UP
- The decision of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly called UP Board, to give extra time for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students in the wake of the pandemic has yielded desired results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released
- Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams
- As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox