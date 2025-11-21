Edit Profile
      NIOS April-May Exam 2026: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins at sdmis.nios.ac.in, direct link here

      NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration for Class 10, 12 has started. The direct link to apply for the exam is given here. 

      Published on: Nov 21, 2025 12:41 PM IST
      By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
      The National Institute of Open Schooling has started the registration process for the NIOS April-May Exam 2026 on November 21. Candidates who want to apply for the Class 10, 12 April-May examination can find the direct link through the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

      NIOS April-May Exam 2026: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins, link here
      The last date to apply for the Class 10, 12 April-May 2026 exam is December 20, 2025, for learners enrolled in Stream- I, Block- I for the March/April 2026 exam and for eligible learners for examinations prior to September/ October 2025 public exam.

      All eligible learners with late fee of 150/- per subject can apply from December 21 to December 31, 2025 and the window with consolidated late fee of 1600/- per learner will open on January 1 and close on January 10, 2026.

      Direct link to register for NIOS April-May Exam 2026

      NIOS April-May Exam 2026: How to register

      To apply for April-May 2026 exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

      1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

      2. Click on NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

      3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

      4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

      5. Make the payment of application fee.

      6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

      7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

      The examination fee is 300/- per subject and additional fee is 150/- per subject having practical component.

      The learners of Senior Secondary Course must ensure a compulsory gap of two years from the block/session and year of passing the Secondary examination for the purpose of obtaining passing certificate. If the learner does not have the requisite gap of two years, he/she shall register only in a maximum of four subjects (including the subjects already passed) for the forthcoming April - May 2026 examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.

