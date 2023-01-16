NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees

National Institute of Open Schooling will close down the registration process for NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 on January 17, 2023. Tomorrow is the last date to apply with late fee through the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

This facility is for all eligible learners with late fee of ₹100 per subject. The secondary and senior secondary subjects will be conducted in April- May 2023. Candidates who want to apply for April-May 2023 examination through these simple steps given below.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Click on the logging link and enter the necessary details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official website, the examination fee is ₹250/- per subject and additional fee for Practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals is ₹120/- per subject. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.