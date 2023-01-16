Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees

board exams
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 08:44 PM IST

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 registration ends tomorrow, January 17, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Registration ends tomorrow with late fees
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling will close down the registration process for NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 on January 17, 2023. Tomorrow is the last date to apply with late fee through the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

This facility is for all eligible learners with late fee of 100 per subject. The secondary and senior secondary subjects will be conducted in April- May 2023. Candidates who want to apply for April-May 2023 examination through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
  • Click on the logging link and enter the necessary details.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official website, the examination fee is 250/- per subject and additional fee for Practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals is 120/- per subject. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios board exams
nios board exams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out