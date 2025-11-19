National Institute of Open Schooling has revised the NIOS Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10, 12 board examination across the country can check the revised datesheet through the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in. NIOS Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 revised, check exam schedule here

As per the revised schedule, the Class 10 exam in Bihar on November 29 will be held for Urdu, Sanskrit, Bodh Darshan, and Indian Sign Language papers. For Class 12- Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law and Military History will be held.

On December 1, Class 10 English and Class 12 Mathematics, Veda Adhyayan will be held only in Bihar State and Nuapada Assembly constituency of Odisha state.

On December 2, Class 10 painting paper and Class 12 physics, history, environmental science and library and information science papers will be held.

The exam will be held in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on most days and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for some papers.

The organisation has asked all the regional Directors/ Examination Centres to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations on the above dates and ensure that there is no inconvenience to the candidates.

NIOS Datesheet 2025: How to download To download the revised datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2. Click on NIOS Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

