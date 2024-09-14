NIOS ODE Result 2024: Class 10th,12 on demand examination results out at results.nios.ac.in, here’s how to check

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS ODE Result 2024. The on-demand examination results for Classes 10 and 12 have been announced and are available on the official website of NIOS Result at results.nios.ac.in. NIOS ODE Result 2024: 10th,12 on demand examination results out, how to check

To check the results, candidates will need an Enrollment number and Captcha code. Follow the steps given below to check mark sheets.

NIOS ODE Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of NIOS Result at results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the NIOS ODE Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 and 12 results have been announced for the examination conducted from July 16 to July 31, 2024. The examination was held at the Regional Centre Delhi and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. The Class 10 and 12 exam question papers were prepared on the basis of the new syllabus.

The Institute has also activated the link for rechecking and re-evaluation. According to the official website, the processing fee for rechecking is ₹400/—per subject, and for revaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹1200/—per subject for On-Demand examination. In addition, ₹50/—will be charged as an online processing fee.

The On-Demand examination for the Secondary and Senior Secondary courses was held from July 16 to September 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, NIOS has released the practical exam date sheet for the October examination. The Secondary and Senior Secondary practical examinations will begin on September 20 and will end on October 7, 2024. The intimation cum hall ticket for the same will be available on the NIOS website. Candidates can check the official NIOS website for more details.