Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has announced Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and time. CHSE Odisha 12th Results will be declared on June 8, 2023. The results will be announced after 4 pm. Candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The results will be available at orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and time: CHSE Odisha 12th Results on June 8

CHSE Odisha Board official has confirmed that Council of Higher Secondary Education will publish results of Plus II Arts and Vocational streams on Thursday, June 8. Results likely to be announced after 4pm.

This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations.

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your log in details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

