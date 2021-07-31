Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: How to check CHSE Board 12th Result
Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to check CHSE Board Class 12 Result(HT file)
Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to check CHSE Board Class 12 Result(HT file)
board exams

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: How to check CHSE Board 12th Result

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 has been declared. The CHSE Board Class 12 Result will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The result will be declared for Science and Commerce stream.

This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. The result can be checked through the roll number and date of birth. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Board Results Live Updates

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to check result

• Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha.

• Click on CHSE Odisha Class 12 result link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The board exams in the state was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be prepared.

The Board will conduct special exams in the state soon for candidates who are not satisfied with their results. The dates and other details will be announced soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chse odisha chse odisha result odisha board results + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.