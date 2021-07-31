Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: How to check CHSE Board 12th Result

Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The result will be declared for Science and Commerce stream.

This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. The result can be checked through the roll number and date of birth. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to check result

• Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha.

• Click on CHSE Odisha Class 12 result link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The board exams in the state was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be prepared.

The Board will conduct special exams in the state soon for candidates who are not satisfied with their results. The dates and other details will be announced soon.