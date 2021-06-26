Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: 97.89 students pass matric exam

A whopping 97.89 per cent of the 5.74 lakh students who had enrolled for the matric examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education have cleared the exam, its highest pass percentage so far.

Of the 5.74 lakh who had enrolled for the exam, 5.62 lakh cleared it, said school and mass education minister Sameer Dash while releasing the results at a formal ceremony at the Cuttack office of Board of Secondary Education on Friday afternoon. Not a single school in the State recorded ‘zero’ result this year. Of the total 5, 62,010 students who passed the matric exam, 2,80, 351 are boys and 2,81, 658 are girls.

The pass percentage among ex-regular students is 88%.

It was for the first time that the BSE published the matriculation results without conducting the Board exams which was earlier cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The minister said the results will be made available on the websites - bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards. In case of non-availability of internet facility, the Board Result 2021 will be made available and accessed through mobile SMS.

BSE officials said students dissatisfied with this result can appear in the physical examination which will be held once Covid situation eases. They can fill up forms for the same from July 5.

As no examination could happen, BSE took into account the marks secured by the students in half yearly examination and annual examination of class 9 as well as pre-board exams of class 10 while awarding finals marks. Apart from this, the marks secured by the students in 2nd Practice Test, 3rd Practice Test and 4th Practice Test of Class 10 were also considered.

This year's pass percentage is the highest ever surpassing 86.37 per cent in 2017. In 2020, the pass percentage was 78.86 per cent while in 2019, the pass percentage was 70.78. In 2018, 76 per cent of the examinees had cleared the exam while in 2016, about 83 % cleared the exam. In 2015 exam, 82.56 % students had passed.