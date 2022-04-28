Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2022 begins today, 3.2 lakh students to appear

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha will begin Odisha Class 12 Board Exams 2022 on April 28, 2022. The CHSE Board Exams 2022 for Science, Commerce and Arts will begin today across the state at various exam centres. This year around 3.2 lakh students will appear for the examination.

The examinations will be held in one sitting from 9 am in view of the possible heatwave conditions. The Odisha Class 12 Board Exams will be conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

The Board has earlier shared the evaluation criteria. As per the criteria, weightage of 20 per cent in both theory and practical examination will be given from the performance of the students in quarter end examinations which were conducted by the schools internally. For this purpose their performance in best two internal tests out of three shall be taken into account.

The merit of the students will be assessed in two separate schemes in a paper – performance of the candidates based on his performance only in annual HSE and 80 per cent weightage on the basis of performance in annual HS and 20 per cent weightage from the performance in quarter end examinations.