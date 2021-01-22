Odisha govt to provide Class 10 exam guide book free of cost to all students
To help the students of Class 10 preparing for the annual state board examination in May this year, Odisha government will provide an exam guide book free of cost to all.
This was announced by School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash on Thursday.
"The state government will distribute free of cost 'Pariksha Darpan' (exam guide) book to all the 6,20,508 students who will appear in the annual matriculation (Class 10) examination," the minister said.
'Parikshya Darpan', a 700 page guide book will help students to prepare for the upcoming crucial board examination. "In order to reduce the stress of the students, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the department to help candidates," the minister said.
Though the state government had earlier reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus for the Class 10 board examination, it is felt that still, students face difficulties for the examination. The new book 'Pariksha Darpan' contains probable questions and answers, he said.
The minister said the students of government, government-aided and private schools appearing in the matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will get the book free of cost. The examination will start from May 3.
Earlier, keeping in view the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of the people across the state, the chief minister on January 13 had announced waiver of examination fees for the matriculation examination.
The state government will bear ₹27 crore towards examination fee waiver. Each candidate appearing in the annual high school certificate examination was supposed to pay ₹420 for filling up the forms.
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness

BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
- Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
Board Exams 2021: No change in passing marks, says PIB fact check team

The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
Over 9k smart classes, labs in upcoming model schools in Jharkhand

The objective of the initiative is to improve the learning level of students and develop the selected schools into best-in-class schools as per national and international standards, so that students of Jharkhand, particularly rural areas, can compete with students of other education boards.
Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow

The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
Jharkhand's residential schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students tomorrow

The residential schools are closed since March 17, 2020. Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) issued a detailed SOP to reopen schools and hostels. Students to be allowed to attend classes and hostels with certain precautions
HPBOSE Class 5, 8,9,11 datesheet released, exam to begin from March 16

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday released the datesheet for class 5,8,9,11 exams. The HPBOSE datesheet can be downloaded from the official website- hpbose.org.
