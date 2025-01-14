Menu Explore
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registration concludes with record-breaking over 3.5 crore applications

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 concludes on January 14, 2025. A record-breaking over 3.5 crore applications have been submitted till the last day. 

Registration for eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha concluded on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. As per the Ministry of Education, a record-breaking over 3.5 crore applications have been submitted by students, teachers and parents.

Registration for eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha concluded on January 14, 2025. Over 3.5 crore applications have been submitted by students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad. (Image: PTI)
Registration for eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha concluded on January 14, 2025. Over 3.5 crore applications have been submitted by students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad. (Image: PTI)

The ministry stated that the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 has set an unprecedented milestone in terms of registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad.

Online registration for PPC 2025 began on the MyGov.in portal from December 14, 2024.

Organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, the interactive event has become a much-anticipated celebration of education, the ministry stated.

As part of the programme, a series of school-level activities began on January 12, 2025 marking National Youth Day and will continue till January 23, 2025 which happens to be Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

The activities are aimed at fostering holistic development and inspire students to celebrate examinations as an Utsav.

The activities include:

• Indigenous games sessions

• Marathon runs

• Meme competitions

• Nukkad Natak

• Yoga-cum-meditation sessions

• Poster-making competitions

• Inspirational film screenings

• Mental health workshops and counselling sessions

• Performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS students

Worth mentioning here, the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, in 2024.

