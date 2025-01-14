CFA Level I November 2024 exam results to be out today at cfainstitute.org, here's how to check
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at cfainstitute.org once the results are out.
The Chartered Financial Institute informed that the results of the CFA Level I November 2024 exam will be released on its official website on January 14, 2025.
“ November 2024 Level I CFA exam results are being emailed to candidates on 14 January 2025 after 9:00 am ET,” mentioned the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at cfainstitute.org once the results are out.
Also Read: Berkeley Executive Education and Emeritus collaborate to launch 3-month Artificial Intelligence & GenAI program
Candidates can submit their login credentials and verify the results once declared. The following steps can help candidates check their results.
Steps to check CFA Level I November 2024 exam results:
Visit the official website at cfainstitute.org
Submit the login details in order to access the results
On submitting the login details, look out for the CFA Level I November 2024 results
Check the results and take a print out of the same for future needs
For more information, visit the official website
Also Read: Navigating the rising cost of living in India: Top career choices for graduates to beat inflation