CFA Level I November 2024 exam results to be out today at cfainstitute.org, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2025 03:24 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at cfainstitute.org once the results are out.

The Chartered Financial Institute informed that the results of the CFA Level I November 2024 exam will be released on its official website on January 14, 2025.

Candidates can submit their login credentials and verify the results once declared.(HT file)
Candidates can submit their login credentials and verify the results once declared.(HT file)

“ November 2024 Level I CFA exam results are being emailed to candidates on 14 January 2025 after 9:00 am ET,” mentioned the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at cfainstitute.org once the results are out.

Candidates can submit their login credentials and verify the results once declared. The following steps can help candidates check their results.

Steps to check CFA Level I November 2024 exam results:

Visit the official website at cfainstitute.org

Submit the login details in order to access the results

On submitting the login details, look out for the CFA Level I November 2024 results

Check the results and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website

See More
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On