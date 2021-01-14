Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
Keeping in view adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of the people across Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the state government will not charge any fee from students appearing in the Matric examination.
Patnaik decided to waive the fees for the annual examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, in the greater interest of the students. The matriculation exam is scheduled to begin in the state from May 3 this year.
The state government will bear ₹27 crore on this account and more than 6 lakh students will be benefited", the chief minister said in a statement. Every candidate appearing in the annual high school certificate examination was supposed to pay ₹420 for filling up the forms.
Patnaik said the education sector is one the worst sufferer of the pandemic as the students could not attend classes for nine long months which has affected their studies. "No student will be denied opportunity to appear in the annual board examination for class 10th due to financial constraints," Patnaik said.
The state government keeping in view the decline in report of new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, has reopened schools for the final year students of Standard X and XII from January 8.
Ruling BJDs students wing state president Debi Ranjan Tripathy, earlier in the day had requested the chief minister to consider waiving the examination fee. Tripathy said most of the class 10th students are not in a position to pay the fee while filling up the form to appear in the matriculation examination due to the pandemic situation.
Earlier, the Odisha government had made arrangements of free transportation and accomodation for the students appearing in NEET,JEE exams in the state late last year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
The government had provided buses to ferry NEET and JEE exams students from their home town to the designated test venues in September last year. It had also requested the East Coast Railway, having its headquarters at Bhubaneswar, to run special trains for the NEET aspirants to go to different parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18
- Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Odisha Board exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give question bank to students taking board exams: Parliamentary panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board: 51.13 lakh students enrol in Class 9, Class 11 across UP
- The decision of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly called UP Board, to give extra time for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students in the wake of the pandemic has yielded desired results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released
- Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams
- As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: SSC, HSC supplementary exam delay likely to cost students a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox