Percentage of girls for UP Board class 10 exams witness significant rise

An analysis of records at UP Board headquarters here shows a marked rise in the number of girl students who have registered for class 10 exams in the last three decades. In the past 30 years, the number of these girl students increased more than three-and-a-half-times from 3,71,083 in 1991 to 13,20,290 in 2021, say UP Board officials.

In terms of percentage also their numbers have increased significantly. Records show that while in 1991 girl students amounted to mere 20.89% of the total class 10 registrations, they amount to an impressive 44.09% of the total registrations for the 2021 exams set to begin from April 24, they add.

Data of UP Board show that a total of 17,75,602 students had registered for the high school examination of 1991. Of them, 14,04,519 (79.10 per cent) were boys and 3,71,083 (20.89 per cent) were girls, indicating that four out of every five students who registered for the class 10 examination was a boy while only one was a girl, a senior official aware of the trend said while requesting anonymity.

However, three decades later, out of the total 29,94,312 students registered for the high school examination in 2021, 16,74,022 (55.90 per cent) are boys and 13,20,290 (44.09 per cent) are girls, he adds.

At the class 12 level too, this change is visible. In 1991, there were 25 per cent girl students appearing in the exam of UP Board which has increased to 43.50 per cent in 2021 showing most girls who are completing their high school are going on to study further, say officials.

Former UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava said this showed that awareness among parents regarding the importance of girl child education had increased significantly. "The government has been working in this regard for decades now. The number of girl students in UP Board examinations has been increasing continuously, which is a welcome trend, and it is up to every member of the society to keep this trend alive and ensure that the girls clearing class 12 go on to pursue higher, technical and vocational education as well," she added.