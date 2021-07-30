Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board class 12 results to be declared soon
PSEB 12th Result 2021: This year, 3.18 lakh students were to appear in the PSEB Class 12 examination. (Image: PSEB building in Mohali). (HT FILE)
PSEB 12th Result 2021: This year, 3.18 lakh students were to appear in the PSEB Class 12 examination. (Image: PSEB building in Mohali). (HT FILE)
board exams

PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board class 12 results to be declared soon

  • The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result of class 12 on July 30.
READ FULL STORY
By Hillary Victor
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:54 PM IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result of class 12 on July 30. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on July 31st after 10am.

Due to the pandemic, following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, PSEB also adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students considering the marks in Classes 10, 11, and 12.

Thirty per cent weightage has been given to the Classes 10 and 11 results while 40% weightage will be given to Class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

 This year, 3.18 lakh students were to appear in the PSEB Class 12 examination.

 On May, 17, Punjab School Education Board declared results of Class 8 and 10 on the basis of a continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) for class 8th and internal assessment for class 10th

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab board pseb punjab board result pseb class 12 results + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.