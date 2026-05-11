Punjab School Education Board has announced the PSEB 12th Result 2026 Date. Candidates who have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Result 2026 Date: Punjab Board Class 12 results releasing on May 13

The PSEB Class 12 results will be announced on May 13, 2026. The time of announcement of results have not been shared yet.

The Board will declare the Punjab Board 12th result via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials, where, along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise details and toppers' names will be shared.

PSEB 12th Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Class 12 written examinations commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026. Around 2.84 lakh students appeared at around 2200 centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.