PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 5 results declared, 99.84% students pass

Apr 1, 2024 4:32 PM IST

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.