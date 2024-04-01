Edit Profile
    Live

    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 5 results declared, 99.84% students pass

    Apr 1, 2024 4:40 PM IST
    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board 5th results out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 5 results, direct link, topper, pass percentage at pseb.ac.in
    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 Live: Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 on April 1, 2024. Students who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 5 examination can check their results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The link to check PSEB 5th results will be available on April 2, 2024 at 10 am. Students will need their name or roll number to check their results and download the marksheet....Read More

    The Punjab Board Class 5 results was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board. The toppers names, pass percentage and other details are shared here.

    Class 5 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 1, 2024 4:40 PM IST

    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024: List of websites

    pseb.ac.in

    indiaresults.com

    Apr 1, 2024 4:39 PM IST

    Punjab PSEB Class 5th result 2024: Exam dates

    Punjab Board Class 5 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

    Apr 1, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 5 Result: Announced at press conference

    Apr 1, 2024 4:35 PM IST

    Punjab 5th Class result 2024: Number of boys and girls passed

    This year, a total of 144653 female candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 144454 candidates passed. A total of 161767 boys appeared for the exam, out of which 161465 candidates passed the exam.

    Apr 1, 2024 4:33 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 5th result 2024: Girls outshine boys

    Girls pass percentage: 99.86 percent

    Boys pass percentage: 99.81 percent

    Transgender pass percentage: 100 percent

    Apr 1, 2024 4:32 PM IST

    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024: How to check

    Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

    Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 1, 2024 4:30 PM IST

    Punjab PSEB Class 5th result 2024: Failed students wait for supplementary exam dates

    Candidates who failed in the exam, can attempt the supplementary exam. Students will have to fill out separate forms for which the date will be notified through school login and newspaper.

    Apr 1, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 5 Result: Link to be activated at 10 am tomorrow

    Punjab Board Class 5 Result has been announced at the press conference today. The link to check the results will be activated tomorrow at 10 am on pseb.ac.in.

    Apr 1, 2024 4:26 PM IST

    Punjab 5th Class result 2024: Number of candidates passed

    Punjab 5th Class result 2024 has been announced. A total of 306431 candidates appeared of which 305937 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 99.84%.

    Apr 1, 2024 4:24 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 5th result 2024: Where to check

    Punjab Board Class 5th result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check scores will be available on April 2, 2024 at 10 am on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

    Apr 1, 2024 4:21 PM IST

    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024: Declared

    PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 has been declared. The results for Class 5 was announced at the press conference on April 1, 2024.

