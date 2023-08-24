News / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023 declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to check

PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023 declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 12:31 PM IST

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announces Class 5 Supplementary Exam 2023 result. Check at pseb.ac.in.

The Class 5 Supplemental Exam 2023 Result has been announced by thePunjab School Education Board (PSEB). The PSEB Class 5 supplementary results will be available on the official website, pseb.ac.in for students who took the Punjab Board Class 5 compartment exam in 2023.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announces Class 5 Supplementary Exam 2023 Result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announces Class 5 Supplementary Exam 2023 Result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check PSEB class 5th supplementary results below:

http://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-supply-exam-result-july-2023/query.htm

Punjab Board Class 5 supply results 2023: Know how to check the result

To check the PSEB class 5th supplementary results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the PSEB official website at www.pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, under the News/ Press release section, click on the result link

Key in your name or roll number

Now, click on the ‘Find results’ option.

Download the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results for future reference.

The PSEB class 5th result was announced on April 6. This year girls performed better than boys, with girls scoring an overall pass percentage of 99.74% and boys scoring 99.65%. The overall pass percentage is 99.69 per cent.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out