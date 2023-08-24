PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023 declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to check
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announces Class 5 Supplementary Exam 2023 result. Check at pseb.ac.in.
The Class 5 Supplemental Exam 2023 Result has been announced by thePunjab School Education Board (PSEB). The PSEB Class 5 supplementary results will be available on the official website, pseb.ac.in for students who took the Punjab Board Class 5 compartment exam in 2023.
Direct link to check PSEB class 5th supplementary results below:
http://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-supply-exam-result-july-2023/query.htm
Punjab Board Class 5 supply results 2023: Know how to check the result
To check the PSEB class 5th supplementary results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the PSEB official website at www.pseb.ac.in
On the homepage, under the News/ Press release section, click on the result link
Key in your name or roll number
Now, click on the ‘Find results’ option.
Download the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results for future reference.
The PSEB class 5th result was announced on April 6. This year girls performed better than boys, with girls scoring an overall pass percentage of 99.74% and boys scoring 99.65%. The overall pass percentage is 99.69 per cent.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Punjab Board
- Pseb
- Exam Result.
- Board Exam