PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2023: Gagandeep Kaur tops Punjab Board 10th exam

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The top three positions in Class 10 of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) were secured by girls.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 or Matric exam results on May 26. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10th board examination can check their results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 10th result live.

The PSEB Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The board examination was conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Gagandeep Kaur, a student at Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School in akot Sukhia, Faridkot, topped the state with a score of 650 out of 650. From the same school, Navjot came in second with a score of 648 out of 650. Harman Kaur of Government High School in Mansa scored third position by scoring 646 out of 650.

In the year 2022, Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur topped the PSEB class 10th examination. Komalpreet Kaur, Anchal Jindal, SImranjeet Kaur, Harmandeep Singh, Sahejpreet Kaur, Bhumika, Eknoor Kaur, and Sargunpreet Kaur shared the second position.

Gurleen Kaur, Balram Suri, and Sabeena Parvee secured the third position.

