PSEB Punjab Board Class 8, 10 Results 2022: Class 8 and Class 10 final exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) are over. Next, the board will announce results. PSEB Punjab Board Class 8, 10 Results 2023: Where & how to check results (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Usually, PSEB holds press conferences for board results in the afternoon, in which names of toppers and other result-related information are shared. However, links to view marks sheets are activated a day later on the official website, pseb.ac.in. This pattern was observed in the Class 5 results announced this year.

Students can check their PSEB Class 8 or 10 results using board exam roll numbers. These are the steps to follow.

How to check PSEB Punjab board Class 8, 10 results 2023?

Go to pseb.ac.in. On the home page, open the results tab. Now, open the link for Class 8 or 10 results. Enter your roll number and submit. Check and download your result.