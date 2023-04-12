Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Punjab Board Class 8, 10 Results 2023: Where & how to check results

PSEB Punjab Board Class 8, 10 Results 2023: Where & how to check results

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 12, 2023 10:37 AM IST

PSEB will announce Punjab Board Class 5 and Class 8 results on pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 8, 10 Results 2022: Class 8 and Class 10 final exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) are over. Next, the board will announce results.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 8, 10 Results 2023: Where & how to check results (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
PSEB Punjab Board Class 8, 10 Results 2023: Where & how to check results (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Usually, PSEB holds press conferences for board results in the afternoon, in which names of toppers and other result-related information are shared. However, links to view marks sheets are activated a day later on the official website, pseb.ac.in. This pattern was observed in the Class 5 results announced this year.

Students can check their PSEB Class 8 or 10 results using board exam roll numbers. These are the steps to follow.

How to check PSEB Punjab board Class 8, 10 results 2023?

  1. Go to pseb.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, open the results tab.
  3. Now, open the link for Class 8 or 10 results.
  4. Enter your roll number and submit.
  5. Check and download your result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb board exam result
pseb board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out