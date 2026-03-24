Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: How to check RBSE Class 10 results on HT Portal

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will declare the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 on March 24, 2026. The RBSE Class 10 results will be available to candidates on the official website of RBSE and also on HT Portal Education page. Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: How to check RBSE 10th results on HT Portal To check results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026.

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

The RBSE Class 10 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared at the press conference.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year. For more related details