Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 result: Know how to check BSER 8th result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17. Students will be able to check their Class 8 results at the official websites at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE class 8th result live updates Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 result: Know how to check BSER 8th result

Over 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8th examination. All the appeared candidates can check their respective results by following these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of the RBSE or Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Look for the RBSE class 8th result link

Key in your roll number and credentials and click on submit

Your RBSE Class 8th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Last year, a total of 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 8th examination. Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla had announced the Class 8 results in 2022.