RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 out, direct link to check BSER 8th result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17. The RBSE class 8th results were announced at 12 p.m. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajresults.nic.in. RBSE Class 8th result 2023 Live updates.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 out, direct link to check BSER 8th result(HT File)