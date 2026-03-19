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    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out tomorrow

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 12:00:28 PM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results will be announced tomorrow, March 20. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out tomorrow
    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out tomorrow

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 on March 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Along with the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can also be checked on HT Portal.

    The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

    The Class 10 board results will be announced via press conference to be held by the Board officials. The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, result time, direct link and more.

    ...Read More

    Along with the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can also be checked on HT Portal.

    The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

    The Class 10 board results will be announced via press conference to be held by the Board officials. The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, result time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 19, 2026 12:00:28 PM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out on HT Portal

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Along with the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can also be checked on HT Portal.

    Mar 19, 2026 11:57:59 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Mar 19, 2026 11:53:13 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and Time

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date: March 20, 2026

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Time: Unknown

    News education board exams RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out tomorrow
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