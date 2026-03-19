RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out tomorrow

Along with the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can also be checked on HT Portal.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

The Class 10 board results will be announced via press conference to be held by the Board officials. The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, result time, direct link and more.