RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out tomorrow
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results will be announced tomorrow, March 20. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 on March 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in....Read More
Along with the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can also be checked on HT Portal.
The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.
The Class 10 board results will be announced via press conference to be held by the Board officials. The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, result time, direct link and more.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be out on HT Portal
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Along with the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can also be checked on HT Portal.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and Time
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date: March 20, 2026
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Time: Unknown