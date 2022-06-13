Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 10th Result 2022 on HT Portal: Check BSER results on hindustantimes.com
board exams

RBSE 10th Result 2022 on HT Portal: Check BSER results on hindustantimes.com

  • RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: Students can check Rajasthan board results on HT portal. Direct link given here. 
RBSE 10th Result 2022 on HT Portal: Check BSER results on hindustantimes.com
RBSE 10th Result 2022 on HT Portal: Check BSER results on hindustantimes.com
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 03:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared Class 10 final exam results, 2022 on June 13. Results were announced at a press conference at 3 pm and after that, students can check their scores on the RBSE website and the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. RBSE 10th result 2022 live updates.

Official website for RBSE Class 10th results is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition to this, students can check their scores on hindustantimes.com using this link: 

Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2022 on HT portal 

How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10th result 2022 on HT portal

  1. Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
  2. Select Rajasthan Board
  3. Click on Rajasthan board 10th result 2022
  4. Enter the required information and submit to check scores.

This year Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10 final exams in Rajasthan and the exam was held at 6,068 exam centers around the state.

Class 10 and 12 exams were held from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 a.m. to 11: 45 p.m.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse class 10 results
rbse class 10 results
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out