RBSE 10th Result 2022 on HT Portal: Check BSER results on hindustantimes.com

BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared Class 10 final exam results, 2022 on June 13. Results were announced at a press conference at 3 pm and after that, students can check their scores on the RBSE website and the Hindustan Times (HT) portal. RBSE 10th result 2022 live updates.

Official website for RBSE Class 10th results is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition to this, students can check their scores on hindustantimes.com using this link:

Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2022 on HT portal

How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10th result 2022 on HT portal

Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Select Rajasthan Board Click on Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 Enter the required information and submit to check scores.

This year Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10 final exams in Rajasthan and the exam was held at 6,068 exam centers around the state.

Class 10 and 12 exams were held from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 a.m. to 11: 45 p.m.