RBSE 12th arts results 2023 date & time: Rajasthan board BSER class 12 arts result on May 25 at rajeduboard.rajastha

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 12:42 AM IST

RBSE to announce class 12th Arts Stream results on May 25 at 3:15 pm.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 on May 25 at 3:15 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th arts results 2023 date and time: Rajasthan board BSER class 12 arts result to be declared on May 25 at 3:15pm

The State Education Minister B.D Kalla will announce the result. This year 7,19,838 have registered for the RBSE class 12th Arts stream examination. The Rajasthan Board 12th exams were conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023.

RBSE class 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12th result link.

Enter your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

The Board of Secondary Education has already declared Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce streams Result 2023 on May 18, 2023.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
