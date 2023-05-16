Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2023 06:15 PM IST

RBSE class 8th results releasing on May 17 at 12 pm.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17 at 12 pm. Bulaki Das Kalla, the state's minister of education, tweeted the date and time for the RBSE 8th board results in 2023. Candidates will be able to check RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results tomorrow(HT File)
RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results tomorrow(HT File)

Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the RBSE class 8th examination.

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023: How to check

To check the RBSE result 2023, students can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'RBSE Board 8th Result 2023' link.

Key in your log in deatils

RBSE 8th board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse results rajasthan board + 1 more
rbse results rajasthan board
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out