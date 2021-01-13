RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18
- Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021. The last date for filling RBSE form was January 8 which has been extended till January 18. The last date to pay application fee is January 22 and the last date to submit the forms at nodal centre is January 27.
According to reports, the deadline has been extended due to difficulties faced by applicants as the schools are closed due to Covid-19.
How to fill RBSE registration form:
Visit the official website bserexam.com
Click on the RBSE form filling link on the homepage
Key in your school ID and password to login
Fill up the exam form and pay the required fee and
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18
- Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give question bank to students taking board exams: Parliamentary panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board: 51.13 lakh students enrol in Class 9, Class 11 across UP
- The decision of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly called UP Board, to give extra time for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students in the wake of the pandemic has yielded desired results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released
- Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams
- As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: SSC, HSC supplementary exam delay likely to cost students a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JAC releases model question papers for upcoming board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox