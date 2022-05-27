Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: How to check Class 12 result
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: How to check Class 12 result

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 will be announced this month for one stream. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams can check the steps to check result below. 
Published on May 27, 2022 10:48 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 this month. The Class 12 result will be announced for one single stream, i.e, either Science, Commerce or Arts. Candidates who have appeared for RBSE Class 12 Board examination can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board official have not confirmed the date and time and the stream for which the result will be declared this month yet. The official website till now do not have update on it yet. However, candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.
  • Click on RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Over 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations in Rajasthan this year. The exams were held offline from March 24 to April 26. Candidates can check the official site of RBSE for details.

 

