RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results awaited, where to check when released

Ahead of the declaration of the results, RBSE will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result date and time.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026. The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

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