RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results awaited, where to check when released
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 board exam results to be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check, direct link and more.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 soon. When released, students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result will also be available on HT Portal Education page....Read More
Ahead of the declaration of the results, RBSE will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result date and time.
The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026. The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.
The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, result time, direct link and more.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on website
Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates registered
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced via press conference
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026. The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Results date and time to be announced
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the declaration of the results, RBSE will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result date and time.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When released, students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result will also be available on HT Portal Education page.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the RBSE Class 10 board exam results is awaited.