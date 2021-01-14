IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students
A total of 13,227 students have shifted from private schools to government schools in Hisar, followed by 9,798 in Faridabad, and 9,589 in Bhiwani.(HT File)
A total of 13,227 students have shifted from private schools to government schools in Hisar, followed by 9,798 in Faridabad, and 9,589 in Bhiwani.(HT File)
board exams

School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students

Schools are reopening in the national capital after 10 months, and they have been instructed by the DoE to follow all COVID-19 guidelines when classroom studies resume on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:55 PM IST

School principals in the national capital welcomed the government’s decision to reopen schools for class 10 and 12 students, saying it will give them ample time and good atmosphere for preparing for board exams.

"The decision to call students will help them to prepare for their upcoming board exams. Also, there are a number of steps that the school authorities will take to ensure that the students stay safe from the infection. The safest way for the students to commute to school would be via the private vehicles of their parents and guardians," said Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

"At a time, only a certain number of students would be present in the class which would allow the school authorities to easily maintain proper physical distancing among the students and further reduce the chances of infection getting spread," she said.

The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones here to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams.

However, it made clear that physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with consent of parents.

Schools are reopening in the national capital after 10 months, after being shut last year to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and they have been instructed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to follow all COVID-19 guidelines when classroom studies resume on Monday.

According to Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, while the government has made optional for parents to send their wards to school, it is recommended that they come for better board exam preparations.

"The decision to reopen the schools comes around just the right time, when vaccination drive has been started around India. These announcements reflect the forthcoming positive times. It is not a compulsion stated by the Delhi government, but as a principal my recommendation to parents would be to send their wards to school for better board preparations and also to break the mundane cycle of remote learning.

"We will be ensuring complete safety protocols in our campus, and would maintain social distancing at all times, with mandatory temperature checks. This is a crucial time for students preparing for boards, so detailed and classroom learning would be a big support to their exam preparations,” Barara said.

Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu School said, “Reopening of schools for 10 & 12 was a much awaited notification. It will help students to solve doubts, refocus on weak areas, polish their strengths and warm up before board exams. Above all, the entire school fraternity is pleased to have our heartbeats back in school campuses”.

The Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools (ACUPS), an umbrella organisation of over 1,500 private schools in Delhi, welcomed the decision to resume classroom studies for Classes 10 and 12.

"We welcome the decision of the Delhi government to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18. This will help schools to bridge the learning gap and students to cope up with learning outcomes," ACUPS general secretary Bharat Arora said.

The Union education ministry has already announced that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release an examination date-sheet.

Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam.

The Delhi government has suggested that schools conducted pre-board exams for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15 and Class 10 pre-board exams from April 1 to April 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school reopening class 12 state board exams cbse class 10 board exams covid-19 time
app
Close
e-paper
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
board exams

Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam

PTI, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
board exams

BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:40 PM IST
BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBSE exam form submission deadline extended
RBSE exam form submission deadline extended
board exams

RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.(HT file)
The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.(HT file)
board exams

Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Odisha Board exam

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Keeping in view adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of the people across Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that the state government will not charge any fee from students appearing in the Matric examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative
Representative
board exams

Give question bank to students taking board exams: Parliamentary panel

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Give question bank to students taking board exams: Par panel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Up bOard exam(HT file photo)
Up bOard exam(HT file photo)
board exams

UP Board: 51.13 lakh students enrol in Class 9, Class 11 across UP

By K. Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • The decision of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly called UP Board, to give extra time for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students in the wake of the pandemic has yielded desired results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
board exams

Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat as representation a PIL seeking dispensing with physical exams for class 10 and 12 board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021. (Screengrab)
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021. (Screengrab)
board exams

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
board exams

BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Board 10th admit Card 2021 to be released tomorrow(HT file photo)
Bihar Board 10th admit Card 2021 to be released tomorrow(HT file photo)
board exams

Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Sunday release the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The quest for excellent marks in ICSE and ISC Board Exams does not end at completing the syllabus or acquiring the most efficient study material.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students check HSC results online.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Students check HSC results online.(HT FILE PHOTO)
board exams

Maharashtra: SSC, HSC supplementary exam delay likely to cost students a year

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Admission to all UG courses over, defeating the purpose of supplementary exam, allege students who passed HSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP