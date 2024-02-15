Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024 for private candidates releasing on February 19, notice here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024 for private candidates on February 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for March Public examination can check and download the admit card through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024 for private candidates releasing on February 19(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The admit card for Higher Secondary first year and second year will be released on February 19. Private candidates can download the hall ticket by entering their application number and date of birth.

Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on hall ticket link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, individual candidates who appear for Higher Secondary First Year (+1 Arrear) and Second Year (+2) Public Examination will be issued only one Hall Admit Card for both examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.

Official Notice Here