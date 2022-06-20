Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: 93.76% students pass
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 : Check pass percentage and toppers name below.
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has declared TN + 2 Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through tnresults.nic.in.
This year the overall pass percentage is 93.76%.
The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from May 5 to May 28, 2022 at various exam centres. Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Plus 2 board exams in the state this year. To check the result, candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these simple steps given below.
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
