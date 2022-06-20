Home / Education / Board Exams / Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: 93.76% students pass
board exams

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: 93.76% students pass

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 : Check pass percentage and toppers name below. 
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 Toppers List(HT file)
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 Toppers List(HT file)
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has declared TN + 2 Results 2022.  Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through tnresults.nic.in.

This year the overall pass percentage is 93.76%.

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from May 5 to May 28, 2022 at various exam centres. Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Plus 2 board exams in the state this year. To check the result, candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these simple steps given below. 

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result
board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out