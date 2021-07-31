TBSE Result 2021: Tripura Board results declared, direct link

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) on Saturday, July 31 declared the results of the Class 10 examination. All the candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of TBSE on tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Last month Tripura board cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. This year the Tripura board result has been calculated using a provisional formula. This year TBSE will not release the merit link. A total of 26,610 candidates were scheduled to take the Class 10 examinations, while 27,205 students were scheduled to take the Class 12 examinations.

The TBSE will perform separate examinations for 56 individuals who have applied for improvement in their results once the pandemic has passed.

How to check Tripura TBSE class 10th result

Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Look for Tripura Class 10th result

Click on the result link you want to check

Key all the required details

Check and keep the hard copy for future reference

https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/