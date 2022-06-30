Telangana TS SSC 10th Result 2022: Class 10 Board Result out, 90% students pass

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has declared Telangana TS SSC 10th Result 2022. The result for Telangana Board can be checked by all appeared candidates through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana Board Result can also be checked on bseresults.telangana.gov.in and on other websites including manabadi.co.in. TS SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

Direct link to check result here

The overall pass percentage this year is 90 percent, according to the local media report. This year 92.45 percent of girls and 87.16 percent of boys have passed the Class 10 examination. Siddipet district topped with 97 percent and Hyderabad stood last with 79 percent.

The result for Class 10 was announced by State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. The toppers name have not been announced by the Board this year for both Class 10 and Class 12.

More than 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Board examination of Class 10 this year in the state. The TS SSC exam was conducted in Telangana from May 23 to June 1, 2022 in offline mode. The result can be checked by candidates by entering the login credentials asked at the Board result website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Telangana.