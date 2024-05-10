TN 10th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu SSLC results declared

Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has declared TN 10th Result 2024 on May 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination can check the results on the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in and also on tnresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked by appeared candidates at results.digilocker.gov.in. TN SSLC Result 2024 Live Updates TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results declared

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination across the state. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

TN 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The school students can also check their exam results in their respective schools. Also, examination results will be sent to school students through SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools and to individual candidates to the mobile number provided while applying online.

This year, Tamil Nadu 10th board examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination was conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm across the state at various exam centres.