TN + 2 Results 2023 Date: Tamil Nadu 12th result on May 8 at tnresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 26, 2023 12:13 PM IST

TN + 2 Results 2023 Date has been released. Tamil Nadu 12th result is releasing on May 8, 2023 at tnresults.nic.in.

TN + 2 Results 2023 Date: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has released TN +2 Results Date. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be announced on May 8, 2023 at 9.30 am. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu + 2 exam can check the results on the official site of DGE TN.

The results can be checked on various official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the results of the public examination will be released by Minister of School Educationof the state through the press conference to be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

Candidates can check their exam results by registering their roll number and date of birth on the websites mentioned above. Also, the results of the examination can be obtained free of charge from the National Informatics Centers (National Informatics Centers) operating in the District Collector's Office in every district and in all branch and branch libraries.

The Board will also release the results on the registered mobile numbers of the candidates who have appeared for the examination. More related details can be checked on DGETN.

Official Notice Here

