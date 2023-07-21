TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Date: DGETN Class 12 supply results releasing on July 24

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has released TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Date. The DGETN Class 12 supply results will be released on July 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 Date: DGETN Class 12 supply results on July 24(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The results will be announced in the afternoon. Candidates will need roll number and date of birth to check the results. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can scan the copy of the answer script by paying ₹275/-. For re-totalling, candidates will have to pay ₹305/- for Biology subject and ₹205/- for other subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGETN.

Official Notice Here

