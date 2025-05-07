TN HSC Result 2025 Date, Time: Tamil Nadu Class 12th results releasing on May 8 at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSC Result 2025 Date, Time. The Tamil Nadu Class 12th results will be declared on May 8, 2025. The HSC results will be announced at 9 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSC Result 2025 Date, Time: Tamil Nadu Class 12th results releasing on May 8(Vipin Kumar/HT file)

The official notice reads, “The results of the candidates who appeared for the March 2025 Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination will be released on 08.05.2025 (Thursday) at 9.00 am at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. I request the journalists to download the analytical report containing the statistics related to this examination from 9.15 am via the website www.dge.tn.gov.in. I also inform you that it will also be sent via email.”

TN HSC Result 2025: How to check results

To check the Tamil Nadu HSC results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN HSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Second year examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 25, 2025. The exam was held in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. The Higher Secondary First year examination commenced on March 5 and ended on March 27, 2025. The examination was held in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.