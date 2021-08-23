TN SSLC 10th Result 2021: Steps to download Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 marksheet

Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2021 has been declared today and the marksheets are available on the official websites. TN SSLC result and marksheet will also be available on the DigiLocker.

TN SSLC result 2021 live updates

TN SSLC result 2021 direct link

This year, the SSLC or class 10 board exams have not been held in the state due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. Instead of evaluating the answer copies of students, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will award marks to students based on an alternative marking system.

Tamil Nadu SSLC marksheet will be available on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students should keep their admit card in hand to check the TN SSLC result. Students would need the board roll number to login to the result portal.

It is likely that the DGE TN will announce the details of the special exam today after releasing the marksheet of class 10 students.

Students who want to improve their score can take the special exam.

TN 10th result 2021: Know how to download marksheet

• Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

• Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

• Key in your registration number, roll number

• Your results will be displayed on the screen

• Download and take its print out for further reference