Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai will begin TN SSLC exam 2024 on March 26, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination will be conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm across the state at various exam centres. TN SSLC exam 2024 begins today, check datesheet, important guidelines here (PTI file photo)

The examination will begin with Tamil and other language papers on March 26 and will end on April 8, 2024, with Social Science Paper Part III. English exam will be held on March 28, Mathematics on April 1, Science on April 4 and Optional Language on April 6, 2024. The datesheet is given here.

TN SSLC exam 2024: Important guidelines here

All the students who are appearing for TN SSLC exam 2024 should check the important instructions given here.

Students who are appearing for the Class 10 board examination in the state will have to reach the exam centre at the mentioned time in the hall ticket. Those students who will reach the exam centre late will not be allowed entry in it. All students appearing for the exam will have to bring their admit card to the exam centre. The invigilators will check the admit card, and then only entry will be given to sit in the exam hall. The examination will commence at 10 am on all days. 10 am to 10.10 am will be allotted to students to read the question paper. No other work will be done during that time. 10.10 am to 10.15 am will be given for verification of particulars by the candidate. Students can start writing from 10.15 am onwards till 1.15 pm. Carry your own stationary to the exam hall which includes pen, pencils, and other items. Students can also carry a transparent water bottle to the exam centre. All electronic items like electronic watch, mobile phones, earphones, any Bluetooth devices are not allowed inside the exam centre.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.