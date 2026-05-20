The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared TN SSLC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 examination can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in. Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results declared at tnresults.nic.in, direct link here (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The Class 10 board results were announced by the Board officials at the press conference. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise performance, and gender-wise details were also shared at the press conference.

Direct link to check TN SSLC Result 2026

TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on TN SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination commenced on March 11 and concluded on April 6, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.